A shooting on I-43 has left a 24-year-old man in unknown condition and backups on the freeway.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:52 p.m. Monday, 911-Dispatch received a phone call reporting a shooting on Interstate-43 southbound, on or near the Lapham Boulevard offramp. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to the vicinity, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times. Milwaukee Fire Department first responders tended to the man and conveyed him, conscious and breathing, to an area hospital where, as of this writing, his condition is unknown.

I-43 southbound was closed –and remains closed, as of this writing– to facilitate the investigation into the incident. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at National Avenue. At least one suspect, in a vehicle whose description is not yet available, is being sought.

This story is developing, check back for updates.