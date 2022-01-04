Hello 2022! It’s the first WTMJ Nights of the new year! Have we changed much during the break? Only one way to find out.

The show begins talking about snow plows. Scott was driving behind a pair of snowplows which is usually a point of luxury as he points out. Except, he noticed the second plow essentially pushing the salt of the first plow off to the side. Scott asks why, and has a caller that leads us to “The Salty Knoll”

Also, one of Scott’s observations of the Green Bay Packers Head Coach has been validated. Scott explains what LaFleur does that gets on his nerves which allows us to dive into other Packers coaches that had their own annoying tendencies.

Also, the return of a very special guest to the WTMJ Nights family.

All of this plus, Great Scott with a tribute to Betty White, an absolute shootout of Virtual Basketball, and so much more!

Annoying coaching tendencies:

The 2022 South Side James debut!