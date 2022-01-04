Wisconsin recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday compared to any other day since the pandemic began.

As the Omicron variant continues to work its way through the country, The Wisconsin Department of Health confirming 8,058 COVID-19 cases are active in the state, pushing the number of total confirmed cases seen in Wisconsin to 1,013,239.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record 8,058 new confirmed cases reported yesterday. That's due to data still coming in following the holiday weekend, and #COVID19 and the Omicron variant still spreading in our communities.

Milwaukee County Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston says the spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant have appeared to reach its tipping point, but that it’s too early to tell what that means for the pandemic long-term

“It certainly is giving some degree of natural immunity to a lot of people, not nearly as much as vaccine induced immunity of course, but I think as long as we continue to have vaccine inequity we’re going to see more and more variants continue to come,” Said Dr. Weston.

For more COVID-19 related information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s COVID-19 Dashboard.