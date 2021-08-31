Movies across the board have suffered because of the pandemic. However, there is one particular genre that hasn’t suffered as much as its main characters do. Yes, out of all different styles of movies, whether it be romantic comedies, superhero movies, or even Hollywood recycles of Disney classics, horror movies have seen a steady uptick at movie theaters. Experts say there is a psychological reason for this. Scott explores this topic and the explanation behind it!

Grab your popcorn, your significant other, and your jump scares and catch this horror movie segment of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras