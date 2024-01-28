You never think it will happen to you. In 2016, George Moore’s son, George Moore IV, died of a heroin overdose. Now, he sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss his son’s addiction, ways that family members of those struggling with addiction can get help, and the steps Wisconsin needs to take to reduce drug deaths.

A list of all of Milwaukee’s Harm Reduction Vending Machine locations is available here, and more information about them is available here.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, information about the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is available here.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

GEORGE MOORE: His addiction problems started in high school when he was prescribed an opioid for a sports injury. He got caught up in all that. He started to use opioids socially.

We also found out that in the 2000s he attended New Berlin West High School, and a lot of the parties had alcohol and oxycontin and a lot of prescription opioids, because that’s when the whole opioid epidemic was raging.

He went off to college at UWM, double major, finance and accounting, continued his habit misusing.

We found out also later that he actually tried to be clean in college and went to a methadone clinic in the inner city. It worked for a couple years, but somehow he relapsed and started in again.