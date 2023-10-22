Former Boston Globe Reporter Judy Rakowsky, who covered the Church sex abuse scandal and mobster Whitey Bulger, tells Libby Collins the real life story of searching for the truth about what happened to her family during the Holocaust on this edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

JUDY RAKOWSKY: A neighbor ratted out the Dulas. Many, many people in that testimony said, “I don’t know who shot, I was securing the perimeter.”

LIBBY COLLINS: These were not Germans.

JUDY RAKOWSKY: No, no. These were Poles, and that’s a very significant point. The Rozeneks — what Hena witnessed, as the book starts and reveals, was that her family was taken to an attic window in the house and forced to jump out one by one and were shot from below.

LIBBY COLLINS: And she saw this?

JUDY RAKOWSKY: From everything I know, she saw this.

LIBBY COLLINS: And why was she not with them at the time?

JUDY RAKOWSKY: She was 16 years old. That night was a rare time when the family had gone into the house because it was a very strong rainstorm, and she was a teenager, so she didn’t join them. We don’t know exactly why, but we can presume that, you know, she didn’t want to.