Milwaukee native Scott Klug started his career as a TV news reporter, but changed careers serving Madison in Congress for 4 terms. Now, he’s starting a podcast designed to reach out to Americans who don’t necessarily fit in with the left or the right. WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with him to discuss his life before Congress, his time in politics and the Gang of Seven, and what he’s doing now. It’s all ahead on today’s edition of WTMJ Conversations.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: I want to go back to when you were at Marquette University High School and a date that you went on and what that kind of says about, from a very young age, what your political stance was.

SCOTT KLUG: Yeah, this will tell you why I failed at romance and why a lot of independent candidates for president will fail.

Yeah, I dragged my high school girlfriend and said I got tickets tonight for the old Milwaukee arena. And she’s thinking, it’s 1968, you know, Fleetwood Mac, Kareem, you know, who’s in town, who’s playing. It was actually a George Wallace political rally. And I wanted to go to just sit and watch.

The George Wallace campaign in 1968, actually Wallace won five states and came very close in three border states. He never thought he was going to win, but he thought he could deadlock the electoral college and then have a say in who the next president would be.

The U.S. Government has strong anti-trust policies about U.S. business. There’s no anti-trust policy when it comes to politics. The democrats and the republicans wired the game so independent candidates can’t get on.