Dr. Eve Hall has held many positions throughout her life. From her time as a teacher, to working for Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, to becoming the President and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League. She sat down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about how she got where she is today, the way that her career paths have intertwined, the history of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, and more on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.