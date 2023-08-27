President and Chief Executive Officer of Ten Chimneys, Randy Bryant, talks with Libby Collins about the legendary estate created by Broadway Legends Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt. Randy’s business career has taken him all over the world and inspired him to refurbish and preserve some of Milwaukee’s historic buildings. You can hear how his fascination with old buildings began, stories from his world travels, and more on today’s edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: I would imagine that living abroad, and especially in Europe, which has so much history and so much architecture, is that what spurred your interest in taking old buildings and restoring them?

RANDY BRYANT: I always had an appreciation for the architecture and the building materials. I’m just so amazed when you think back that they didn’t have the tools that we have today, and yet they were able to build these wonderful buildings. And when you look at our city, our city is a city of immigrants. And one place I always love talking about is Milwaukee County Historical Society, because there, when you look at these scraggly old columns that are there, and you have all the various immigrants that were there at the time that built that building, and yet it’s one that is just to be marveled today. I consider it to be one of the crown jewels of the county.