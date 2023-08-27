MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting that happened on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

The shooting happened near Sherman and Capitol around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday 08/24/23.

Milwaukee Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing dark clothes, a bucket-style hat and a white facemask. The man was armed with a handgun.

One victim, a 41-year-old man, was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

All MCTS buses are equipped with 10 cameras that are constantly recording.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.