If you or a loved one were ever told you had cancer, you’ll never forget the range of emotions as you heard the news. Candace Strong, Director of Tricia’s Troops, shares that experience and discusses the beginning of Tricia’s Troops as well as what’s in store for them. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

CANDACE STRONG: We were at their house for a Sunday dinner. At that point, she was very sick, she would stay in her room. Got the phone call and she closed the door with her husband in there, and we could hear through the door that we knew something was not good.

She was 35, and at that time, I believe it was 50 to be able to be covered for a colonoscopy, so she had not received one. And once it became more of a diagnostic-type of situation, she had gone in for the colonoscopy and they couldn’t even do it because she was so sick.

You know, and she opened the door, she said, “There’s spots on my liver and my lungs.” She was colon cancer, so it had spread to her liver and her lungs. And I said, “What does this mean?” And she goes, “It means I’m in for a hell-of-a fight.”