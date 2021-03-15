It’s been one year since many small businesses were forced to close their doors.

But now restrictions are slowly being lifted, vaccines are being administered, and people are becoming more comfortable getting back into their normal routines.

The Idea Coach Pat Miller tells WTMJ there have been some bright spots during this trying year.

“Some companies have seen new digital products, record growth, and some real optimism in some sectors.”

But admittedly, others are still struggling.

“The ones that rely on hospitality or travel or events. So caterers and event venues, as we all know, have been struggling. And travel agents have been struggling up until about right now.”

Miller says overall, small business owners are “exhausted but optimistic.”

