Des Plaines, Ill. — There’s still a long way to go before sports gambling will be legal in Wisconsin.

Not only would it need legislative approval, but it would also need approval in a statewide referendum and renegotiated tribal compacts.

Fortunately for those hoping to get in on the action–legally–options aren’t far away.

“I’ll see a lot of people from Wisconsin,” said Rivers Casino Sportsbook Supervisor Ross Sansone. “The perfect time is coming up [March] 19th with the NCAA Tournament.”

The sportsbook at Rivers has been open for over a year, but missed out on last year’s March Madness tournament because of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get to experience the full effect last year,” Sansone said. “We are looking forward to doing it this year. With the safety guidelines we still have to participate with that, but it should be a good time.”

While the atmosphere inside the casino during games is hard to beat, making your legal wager only requires a trip across the state line thanks to their mobile app.

“They have to make sure they’re in Illinois to make that bet, to cash out anything like that,” Sansone said. “It’s just a nice experience to get away for a while.”

While there is no shortage of the types wagers and sports to bet on, it is illegal to bet on games involving Illinois collegiate teams.

