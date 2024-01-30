If WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad are ever facing federal indictments, we’ve got the courtroom sketch art!

Cameras are prohibited from being used in most United States federal courtrooms, therefore sketch artists are often hired to ‘tell the story’ of what happened in court.

In the past year, sketch art has been utilized multiple times for former President Donald Trump, who has been in court for lawsuits and indictments.

How does a sketch artist go through the process? How much time do they get to produce their work? Are they under pressure? How much does the surrounding play a role? Does the subject ever give them suggestions or advice?

Wisconsin courtroom sketch artist Jim McKiernan, of Madison, joined Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

Here is McKiernan’s sketch of WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad and Vince Vitrano: