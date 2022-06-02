The Kia Boys are becoming infamous around the Milwaukee area.

Named for their most popular target, the group of young men and underage boys terrorize the city, stealing dozens of cars per day. In 2021 alone, more than 10,000 cars were stolen on Milwaukee’s streets, according to police.

A new documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of Milwaukee’s car theft and reckless driving crisis.

YouTuber Tommy McGee, known on the video platform as “Tommy G,” conducts interviews with members of the so-called “Kia Boys,” as well as members of a disgusted community.

“Stay dangerous, man,” one of the members of the group tells McGee. “Bloody summer. A lot of n***** gonna die.”

In separate interviews throughout the documentary, concerned Milwaukee residents can be heard expressing their frustration and fear for the state of their city.

“You’ll never see your family again with some of these people,” said a man at a gas station.

Others expressed frustration with losing something they worked hard for.

“Maybe if you work and do something for yourself, you would know what it is to have something instead of taking it from people,” said one woman. “Stop ruining our city.”

Watch the full documentary below.