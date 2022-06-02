There are many questions about the ramifications for women in Wisconsin if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. Among them, what happens to women who miscarry? Can they be prosecuted for terminating a pregnancy? What about IVF involving more than one zygote? Must they all be carried to term? WTMJ’s Jane Matenaer talks with UW Madison Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Jenny Higgins and Legislative Chair of the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Amy Domeyer.

