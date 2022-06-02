The use of cannabis continues to grow in popularity across the country.

Currently 38 states have legalized medical marijuana; 19 have fully legalized it. Wisconsin is not one of those states.

There’s still so much that scientists need to learn about the effects of cannabis on the human body.

“So we’ve jumped way far ahead of the science and the reason is it’s still an illegal drug federally. So, it’s very hard for scientists to study it,” said Cannabis Research Laboratory and Professor of Neurobiology at Columbia University Dr. Margaret Haney.

Haney says one of the issues with medical marijuana, is that there’s not good scientific data for doctors to use when prescribing the drug to patients.

“Typically you go in with an infection, the doctor knows what type of antibiotic to give you whether it’s a going to be a cream or a pill. They know dose, they know all this information and we have none of that for cannabis. And I’m not saying that there isn’t medical potential but I’m really distressed by the fact that it’s a multi-billion dollar industry now and there is less science behind recommendations than there is marketing,” said Haney.

