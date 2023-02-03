MILWAUKEE — Moments after his 54-point explosion in a one-point victory over the LA Clippers, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joked that he would celebrate by visiting his local Culver’s for 50 cheeseburgers. In turn, Culver’s decided to give back by donating 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission in a show of appreciation for the local superstar’s charitable work throughout Milwaukee.

Giannis stepped to the podium fresh off a historic performance that put him alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Bucks’ franchise records for 50-point games in a single season. He discussed the game, his teammates’ contributions and a tough matchup, but as the discussion drew closer to its end, Giannis turned his sights toward a celebratory meal:

How is Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrating his 54-point night? 50 cheeseburgers from @culvers 🍔



FULL STORY: https://t.co/kOsody7HV5 pic.twitter.com/SfHQKqcZWN — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) February 3, 2023

“Look — last time I went to Chik-fil-A and got the nuggets, but now tomorrow, I think I’m going to go to Culver’s,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m going to get 50 cheeseburgers and I’m going to try to eat as I can and the rest, I’ll have my son eat them or I”ll give them to my dog.”

The clip drew attention from fans across the midwest who shared in Giannis’ love of Culver’s — though what came the following morning was completely unexpected.

Culver’s took to social media, sharing the following tweet that congratulates the Milwaukee Bucks star on his incredible performance while announcing that they will donate 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission — a local nonprofit that provides free diapers and period supplies to families in need.

Congrats on the W + 54 points, @giannis_an34! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we'd also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to @MKEdiaper. We appreciate all that you and @mariahdanae15 do for the city of Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/rpB5dxWk4q — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) February 3, 2023

Giannis and his wife, Mariah are active members of the Milwaukee community who work with charitable organizations across the state to take care of the people who need it most. This show of confidence from Culver’s is just another example of how impactful their work is to the community which they call home.

So why Culver’s? They are willing to give the superstar his 54 cheeseburgers for free — unlike Chik-fil-A, according to Giannis.

