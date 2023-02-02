MILWAUKEE — The NBA has announced that Milwaukee Bucks star guard Jrue Holiday has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star game as a reserve. The 32-year-old has only made the All-Star game one other time in his career in 2013.

Holiday, who is in his third year with the Bucks, is averaging 19,4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 40 games for Milwaukee while remaining one of the top defensive players at his position. With his co-stars, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing time throughout the season for rehab and nagging injuries, Holiday has taken a larger workload and in turn, earned the recognition of his league.

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2. He was featured alongside Philly’s Joel Embiid, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Indiana’s Tyrese Halliburton, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, New York’s Julius Randle and Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

Beyond his fantastic play on the court, Jrue Holiday is a crucial member of the Milwaukee community off the court alongside his wife, Lauren — a former member of the United States women’s national soccer team.

Their charity work has spanned each of the cities that impacted their careers along the way including Jrue’s previous NBA homes of Philadelphia and New Orleans. They recently announced their plan to upgrade the bathroom facilities at Milwaukee’s Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Holiday was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 16 to 22, when he averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on fantastic efficiency to lead the Bucks to a 3-1 record with his teammates banged up.

