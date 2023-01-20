MILWAUKEE — 14-year NBA veteran Serge Ibaka, who has remained away from his team due to “personal reasons,” has reached an agreement to find a new home via trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Ibaka will remain away from the team while the front office seeks a new solution. The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 9, and is the day when the most trades tend to take place during the regular season.

RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis leverage platform to endorse community recognition

The Milwaukee Buck acquired Ibaka in a four-team deal around the trade deadline in 2022. They sent Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the LA Clippers, and guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings as part of the trade.

Ibaka has slipped in the depth chart with the threesome of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez occupying the majority of Milwaukee’s front court minutes this season. The 33-year-old power forward/center has appeared in 16 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 48.1% shooting from the field.

RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks — 5 trade targets who would make a difference in a title run

The Bucks have been worse by 11.7 points per 100 possessions with Ibaka on the floor this season and were 4.5 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor last season. In his limited playing time, Ibaka has mainly occupied the third-string center role, sharing time with the three aforementioned teammates.

So far, the Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder in reports from various outlets including Charania’s reporting. Crowder, 32, made a name for himself playing at Marquette University in Milwaukee and has been away from his team for the entire season to date for similar reasons to Ibaka in his departure.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

EXCLUSIVE: Dwyane Wade reflects on Final Four, Marquette legacy & Hall of Fame candidacy on WTMJ