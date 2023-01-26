Can we be honest for a second? Why do we expect the best NBA players in the world to play back-to-back nights? Especially when they are at the top of the conference and virtually guaranteed to make the postseason?

Let’s be honest, as the NBA continues to tweak the bottom of the bracket with the play-in games and variety for the worst teams in the league … what’s in it for the top? Oh the “one-seed?” The NBA’s one-see the last six years did not win the title – the Bucks on that list twice.

I don’t blame the Nuggets for resting half of their starting lineup, including Nikola Jokic. They are playing a back-to-back on the road, and no not the normal Chicago to Milwaukee I-94 trip, coming from New Orleans.

If these top teams are going to play from April into June for the NBA, yeah, I’m fine if Giannis or Jokic or Embiid needs a day to make sure they play every game when it matters.