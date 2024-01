WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga joins Sandy Maxx to share her experience visiting Jewish Museum Milwaukee as part of Milwaukee Museum Days 2024.

Get a preview of the new Milwaukee PBS documentary, “Al Capone: Prohibition and Wisconsin”, from the producers, Brian Ewig and Traci Neuman. The Song You Need To Hear is a selection to get you psyched for Saturday’s Packers playoff game.

It’s all happening on What’s On Tap!