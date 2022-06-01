Wisconsin is known for its welcoming, one-of-a-kind events, showcasing our state’s celebratory and spirited nature. Each and every year, Wisconsin welcomes hundreds of thousands to Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival, and EAA Airventure, the world’s largest fly in festival, to name a few. While some of our festivals are on the world stage, Wisconsin is home to all sorts of other fun, wacky and unexpected festivals and events, celebrating everything including music, agriculture, food and drinks and more!

Back by popular demand, you can celebrate Wisconsin’s many festivals by playing Travel Wisconsin’s online game, Fest or Fiction. You’ll be given the name of a festival and will guess whether it is made up or if it’s an actual Wisconsin festival. Does Blueberry Bonanza or Sputnikfest ring a bell? Test your knowledge of Wisconsin’s unique festivals and learn something new to add to your bucket list by playing Fest or Fiction today!

