Well done, EA Sports.

The popular video game maker made the right call in selecting the legendary, late John Madden to grace the cover of the video game that bears his name.

In 1999, 49ers running back Garrison Hearst became the first player to appear on the cover. Madden’s image appeared on an alternate version of the cover. Hearst was injured that season and the Madden cover jinx was born.

In 2001, Titans running back Eddie George became the first player to appear solo on the cover. Madden’s image was not featured.

There was even a bracket style fan voting selection process that pitted a cluster of players against one another to determine a winner.

But not this year.

The game is back to honoring its namesake, and that’s how it should be for each, and every version created.

But here’s what you may not know about the story: EA Sports is also committing 2.5 million dollars to the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education. A cause close to Madden’s heart.

