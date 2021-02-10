While it is tempting to stay warm and cozy inside, chilly Wisconsin weather keeps ice on the lakes and snow on the hills and trails, which means there are all kinds of winter adventures waiting to be discovered. For all things snow, where to find it and fun ways to embrace it, Travel Wisconsin has everything you need.

Start every great winter adventure by checking The Wisconsin Snow Report. The Snow Report is a detailed listing of the snow conditions across the state. The report is updated by 100 reporters in all 72 Wisconsin counties, the map has up-to-date information on downhill ski and snowboard hills, cross-country ski areas and snowmobile trails as conditions change.

Snow tubing at The Rock Snowpark– Franklin, WI (Milwaukee County)

Enjoy the hills and glow-in-the-dark thrills of a family trip to The Rock Snowpark! With 19 tubing lanes, riders can cruise to the bottom and zip back to the top effortlessly atop the magic carpet conveyor belt. Head just a few miles west to grab a burger and homemade custard at Oscar’s Frozen Custard.

Winter activities in Douglas County – near Superior, WI (Douglas County)

Douglas County is home to beautiful state hiking trails, all just 45 minutes or less from Superior, WI. Pattison and Amnicon Falls state parks, are both stunning options for winter hiking and snowshoeing, giving hikers the unique chance to see a frozen waterfall. Another hiking/snowshoeing option for travelers to visit in the area is Brule River State Forest which offers 2 loops designated specifically for snowshoeing. Spend the night at Boarders Inn and Suites, a charming hotel in the heart of Superior with amenities like heated pool and jacuzzi, perfect for relaxing after an exciting day outdoors.

Keyes Peak Ski Hill – near Florance, WI (Florence County)

This location offers downhill skiing/snowboarding, cross country skiing, and snow tubing, from the highest peak in Florence County. You can even rent out the entire hill for your own private party to enjoy safely amidst COVID-19! Before hitting the slopes, start your day at Barb’s Café for the best breakfast/brunch in the area. Spend the night in Florence at the cozy Nicolet Lodge, just a few miles from Keyes Peak.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.