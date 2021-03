Today’s Friday Forum guest Chris Guzikowski, Oak Creek alderman, shares how a rare neurological disorder called Huntington’s Disease has impacted his life as a dad and an alderman. Guzikowski is organizing a 5K walk/run on Sunday, May 23rd to help find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. If you want to register or donate to this event click on this link: https://bit.ly/3tToKfN

