Waukesha County will not prohibit crowds of all any size to gather for indoor weddings and sporting events, as long as they continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Prior to Wednesday, March 24, indoor capacity was capped at 50% or 250 people. It has changed so that large gatherings can be any size as long as locations have policies in place that will focus on social distancing, mask wearing and separation of groups.

“Our large gathering recommendation is aligned with the tremendous progress we have made mitigating the COVID-19 virus in our community,” says Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. ”We have seen a steep drop in cases, hospitals continue to operate at sustainable levels, testing capacity has increased significantly, and we are making impressive strides in vaccinating the population. Right now, 30% of our population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and our growing list of vaccinators are reaching about 5% of the population each week.”

This gathering limit change is being done as a recommendation, not as an order.

In addition, the county is partnering with Community Advocates, Inc. to launch an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. It is intended to help people who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to stay in their homes.

The program has $12 million in direct rental and utility costs available, which will be made directly to landlords and utility companies within about 10 days. It will pay for the following:

• Up to three months of rent at a time.

• Up to twelve months of rent in arrears (back-rent) occurring after March 13, 2020.

• Cost of electricity and other home energy costs.

• Cost of utilities in arrears (back-utilities) occurring after March 13, 2020.

Waukesha County residents may qualify for help with rent or utilities who:

• Qualify for unemployment insurance benefits; or have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

• Are at risk of becoming homeless; or are experiencing housing instability.

• Have a household income at or below 80% of the median in Waukesha County. Unemployment benefits count as household income.

• Are 18 years old or older.

• Are a Wisconsin resident that is named on a current residential rental lease.

• Receive a federal housing subsidy, such as a Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Project-Based Rental Assistance or Tenant-Based Rental Assistance – and their rent is NOT adjusted as income changes.

Individuals are not eligible if:

• They want reimbursement for mortgage payments. Only rental housing costs are covered.

• They already receive additional rent or utility assistance. ERAP cannot be used to cover expenses that are already being subsidized.

• Their rent is adjusted as their income changes and they receive a federal housing subsidy, such as a Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Project-Based Rental Assistance or Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

The application for the program can be found by clicking here. Hard copy applications can be picked up and dropped off at Community Advocates, located at 726 North James Lovell Street in Waukesha.

Anyone with questions are asked to call the Rent Help Line at 414-270-4646 or send an e-mail to [email protected]