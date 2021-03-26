MILWAUKEE- Shaka Smart could be trading the burnt orange of Texas for the blue and gold of Marquette.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reporting this morning that the Golden Eagles are closing in on a deal to bring Smart to Milwaukee.

Sources: Marquette is closing in on hiring Texas' Shaka Smart as its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2021

A Madison native, Smart’s been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns since 2015 and prior to that was the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Smart would replace former coach Steve Wojciechowski who was fired earlier this month.

