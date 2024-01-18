After shocking the NBA world this off-season in acquiring all-star guard, Damian Lillard, the Bucks basketball honeymoon, I think it’s say to say, is officially over.

The expectations in Milwaukee surrounding this year’s Bucks have maybe never been higher.

Each game, each play, and every result is under immense scrutiny as Giannis and the Bucks look to plan parade number three in downtown Milwaukee later this summer.

With unrealistic expectations, come, at times, disappointment, and in turn, resentment.

Is that where we are at with this team?

After getting thoroughly embarrassed on national television last night, again, the Bucks look like a team that has no clue what they are or what they aren’t.

For whatever reason, blame the coaches, blame the players, at this point, who cares, there is zero identity with this team.

Quite frankly, Giannis or not, this team is far too talented to lose to ANY team by 40 points. The Bucks weren’t even on a back-to-back game. In fact, they had two full rest days prior to this game.

Is Lillard, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez not good enough to hang with the Cavs team they played last night, or for any team for that matter?

I’ll be the first one to tell you I preached patience back in November and December and knew that, with a brand new team, things would take time, but last night was about as terrible as it gets.

That should not happen with a team with championship aspirations.

Giannis or not, there is far too much talent on this team to not be in, at least most games, but losing by 40 points is something that should never happen with this team.

New coach, new team, I don’t care, that, last night, without question, was unacceptable.