It’s a word home team fans despise: Patience.

The lack of patience among fans is evident every time a young player makes a mistake.

On the other end of the spectrum are the General Managers of the teams we love. Sometimes to a fault, GMs are too patient with a player they invested time and resources in.

As Jordan Love was working through the kinks of his first year as a starting quarterback, and the Packers were scuffling, a segment of Packers Nation had seen enough. Love is not the guy…let’s see what the backup has to offer.

See why it’s foolish to rush to judgement?

Had the Packers rushed to judgement on Davante Adams, they would have released or traded him after two seasons in Green Bay.

Adams remains on a hall of fame trajectory.

Had the Packers rushed to judgement on Rashan Gary, he would have been cast away before becoming one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL.

Had the Brewers rushed to judgement on pitcher, Corbin Burnes, he may have won the Cy Young Award for another team.

Young, talented, inexpensive. It’s what GMs covet and what armchair GMs don’t always have patience for.

Keep patience in mind when it comes to Love and the youth of the Packers roster.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.