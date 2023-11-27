MILWAUKEE – National Alzheimer’s Month is wrapping up this November, but it’s an issue that affects millions of Americans year-round. Azura Memory Care president Jill Kreider joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News and she gave a list of symptoms to watch out for in loved ones that could be early warning signs for dementia.

“Poor judgement, you see that a lot, where they’re just not making good decisions. Taking longer to complete everyday tasks is often an early sign,” Kreider said. “Going to a place that’s very familiar to them that they often went to and now they’re getting lost and turned around.”

The disease also takes its toll on caregivers, with Kreider citing a statistic that over 70% of home caregivers older than 70 die before their loved ones who actually have Alzheimer’s.

At Azura, a live-in facility specifically designed for caregiving, Kreider said the goal is to avoid the stigma and displacement that comes with assisted living.

“What we’ve done is tried to create an atmosphere that looks and feels like home,” she said.

Kreider said they offer a simulation – a virtual dementia tour – that allows you to simulate what it’s like to have the disease, hoping to increase understanding and empathy for both patients and caregivers.

“Participants are outfitted with different devices that alter their senses and they are asked to complete normal daily tasks that for us would be simple,” she said. “It helps to equip them with more empathy, understanding, and patience.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, as of 2020, there were an estimated 120,000 people in Wisconsin living with Alzheimer’s disease.

