The Major League Baseball hot stove off-season will be here in no time, and unlike many other seasons, this year SHOULD have a different feel, here in Milwaukee.

After the news that struck a heart string for most fans in the non-tendering of pitcher Brandon Woodruff, the direction of this team, in my opinion, took on a new journey, and one, that isn’t really surprising.

Look, it has been discussed here before, and I’ll say it again, over the past six seasons, this has been the best era of Brewers, and that era, as sweet as it was, is clearly over.

Now, this doesn’t mean winning takes a backseat, but this Brewers team needs to focus on a rebuild. It just does, and by all accounts, has already begun.

Woody, is gone, and next should be the likes of guys like Corbin Burnes, and Willy Adames.

Look, I know it always has a negative connotation to the term “rebuilding,” but selling off veterans, who, let’s be real, this organization will never pay, with a farm system that hasn’t been this strong since the 2000s doesn’t equal losing.

The kids need to play, and to be quite honest, should have probably happened prior to last season. The team a year ago just overperformed based on expectations, and reality.

At the end of all of this, this new era of Brewers baseball is one that should be met with optimism for the future, and excitement about the present.

Whether we like it or not, things will be different around here, whether good or bad, it’s time to embrace the change.