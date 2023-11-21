It wasn’t that long ago that a majority of Packer fans this past spring were ready to move on from number 12 and embrace the era of Jordan Love.

Fast forward to today, and now, for the most part, that majority seems to want to criticize the first-year starter for every throw he makes –whether his fault or not, literally every throw he makes is under some sort of weird, odd, and unnecessary microscope.

If you decide to do that, as much as I’ll disagree with you, there are also times when you need to acknowledge the good, and when he plays to the level of your expectations, and on Sunday, he did just that – And, it’s perfectly ok for you to swallow your pride and give him a pat on the back for a job well done.

I won’t buy who or what defense he plays as the reason why – he made plays, over and over again – Simple as that.

He’s made big-time throws, big-time completions, and final-minute drives that have led to multiple wins – in case you didn’t notice, that was plural.

If you refuse to give him credit for his play on Sunday and accomplishing something Rodgers couldn’t do in 2022, then you have a you problem.

Jordan Love has progressed. Simple as that.

Look, has he missed some? Sure.

Has he left more to be desired at times? Also, sure.

Has every miss been his fault? Not one bit, but at the end of the day, Love has shown you, and I exactly what we all signed up for in April; Progress – nothing more, nothing less.

In the words of Rashan Gary, “Stop playin’ with that man!”