It’s another week in Green Bay, and it’s another week of more questions and head-scratching.

After failing to get a first down until roughly 3 minutes left in the first half, the Packers offense still looks like it’s a unit that’s trying to figure out what it wants to become. The only issue with that is it is now nearing the month of November.

Dropped passes. Errant throws. Penalties. Missed assignments. Bad play calling. You name it, you get it.

The excuses all season long for this team’s have been labeled by their youth.

They didn’t have the experience. They didn’t have the snaps. They needed the playtime.

It was all a part of this plan put into place by general manager Brian Gutekunst. It was also a plan that, in July, most Packer fans were ready to sign up for.

Well, I think it’s safe to say, after week eight, those excuses are simply no more.

Yes, this is a team that does not have a veteran leader of presence on the offensive side of the ball, but nonetheless, at some point, there needs to be growth. There needs to be per progression. We have to see SOMETHING that gets us excited for the future. Not regression.

Every week cannot be the same story of “they are just young,” and we need to be better,” “we need to look at the tape,.” No more. Enough is enough.

Now, the next question is, who does the problem start with? Who does it end with? Who is controlling it, and why is it being controlled in the manner that it is?

The answer to all of those questions is, well, I guess you can say everybody, but the real answer falls on specifically head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, and starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Look, if you’re a realistic fan, we all knew that going into the season, there were going to be some growing pains; I didn’t think we all thought that it would be this painful.