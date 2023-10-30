MILWAUKEE – Alderman Michael Murphy has represented the city’s 10th district since 1989 at just 27 years of age.

That career includes time served as the Common Council President from 2014 to 2016, as well as his role as the former longtime chair of the Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee. And it’s a career that come next April, will reach its conclusion.

In a statement released today, Murphy announced he will not seek re-election next April.

“I will always be grateful to you, the voters, for giving me the opportunity of serving you” said Murphy. “I’m also thankful of the many public service employees, my fellow Aldermen and Mayors whose support and encouragement allowed me to do my job of improving the lives of my constituents.”

Murphy currently serves as the chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee. He was also the founder of the MKE Plays initiative, which has transformed 20 Milwaukee playgrounds that had fallen into neglect and/or disrepair.

Murphy is a lifelong west side resident, and the first son of Irish immigrants to be born in America. He attended Hi Mount and St. Catherine’s elementary schools and graduated from Milwaukee’s Madison High School in 1980. In 1986 Murphy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

His 35 years serving the 10th District makes him the third-longest serving Alderman in the City’s history.