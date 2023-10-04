It’s only been one game in the 2023 post-season for the Milwaukee Brewers, and following just one day, this team is now just one loss away from ending their season.

On Tuesday night, it was a microcosm of what 2023 has been all season.

An up-and-down offense missed opportunities, and far too many runners left on base.

I don’t know about you, but for me, the vibes in this year’s playoffs seem…off.

First, it was the injury news on ace Brandon Woodruff that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Then, it proceeded with the skipper’s decision on Jesse Winker over Garrett Mitchell on the roster, and last night, it was the only two all-stars for this team that allowed all six runs that Arizona scored.

Burnes had a tough outing, was given a 3-run lead, and proceeded that, allowing four earned runs in a performance that was uncharacteristic of his usual dominance on the mound.

Williams, who had been a reliable force all season, surrendered an additional two earned runs in a 1-run game, which only added to the Brewers’ struggles.

On the roster side of things, questionable would be one way to put it.

One notable decision that raised many eyebrows was manager Craig Counsell’s choice to go with Jesse Winker in the lineup over a guy like Garrett Mitchell.

Winker was the first guy off the bench last night, and like you, following his strikeout, I was left scratching my head as well trying to figure out what the purpose of that actually was.

To put it nicely, Winker’s performance, when he does play, has been inconsistent throughout this season.

One game and one opportunity is left for this year’s Brewers team as the pressure is on as they look to even the series and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With some of these decisions made, overthinking, at times, is worse than not thinking at all.