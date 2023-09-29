Having locked up the NL Central Division earlier in the week, the Milwaukee Brewers have earned the right to treat the final series of the regular season against the playoff hopeful Cubs however they choose.

As of today, the Cubs, Marlins and Reds remain in the hunt for the final wild card spot in the National League and the Brewers will have a say in who claims that spot.

I’m sure the Marlins and Reds aren’t happy to see that Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta will not take the mound this weekend, but don’t blame Craig Counsell.

Woodruff missed several months of the season with an injury, and Peralta has never pitched more innings in a season than the 165 he’s pitched this season. Once the post-season begins, it’s critical they are as close to 100% as possible.

Counsell’s first obligation is to his team. His team needs to be right entering the post-season. His team is the only team Counsell should be concerned with.

Expect the Brewers to do whatever is necessary to ready themselves for the post-season. Fans of other teams may not like it…to that, I say, “tough”. Don’t rely on someone else to do your work.

