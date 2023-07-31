The Brew Crew fought hard, but just couldn’t compete with the broken bat of the Nationals’ Joey Meneses, losing 5-3 in Washington. WTMJ’s Dominic Cotroneo and former Brewer Jeff Cirillo break it all down on this edition of Brewers Extra Innings!
