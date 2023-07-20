Last season for the Milwaukee Brewers is one most fans will probably want to forget

It was then just a season ago when the Brewers dealt their all-star closer to San Diego for Esteury Ruiz and Robert Gasser.

It was a trade that sent shockwaves throughout Major League Baseball, and most certainly amongst Brewers faithful.

Looking back, that move likely costed then-general manager David Stearns and his team a spot in the 2022 playoffs, but fast forward to today, and that trade might be one to revisit as the now first-place Brewers look to regain their post-season form.

In December, newly appointed GM Matt Arnold made headlines by acquiring a 24-year old, all-star catcher in William Contreras, as well as reliever Joel Payamps.

As it currently sits, Payamps is playing a massive role in the Brewers bullpen – putting up his lowest ERA of his career (1.79).

Contreras, who single-handily beat the Phillies on Wednesday is also having himself quite the season.

In 2022, Contreras was named an all-star and right now, his 2023 numbers are trending to surpass what he did in that season.

He’s the catcher of the future, and a damn good one at that.

Robert Gasser, the forgotten piece in the Hader trade, has just been named to the leagues top-100 prospects list while he keeps crushing it down in Nashville, posting a 5-1 record thus far.

Bottom line, it was a trade that was controversial at the time, there is no doubt, but looking at the bigger picture, and a peak at the future, the Milwaukee Brewers, so far, have won the Josh Hader trade.