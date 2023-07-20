MILWAUKEE- Tory Lowe is doing more than standing up to violence.

The community activist and host of “The Tory Lowe Show” on 101-7 The Truth is set to host his annual walk against violence this coming weekend. On Saturday Lowe will lead a group from Victory over Violence Park (2625 N MLK Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212) to the 3rd Street Market Hall (301 W. Wisconsin Avenue).

“We have to send a message and bring awareness to the fact that we cannot tolerate innocent life being lost,” Lowe tells WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad.

In nearly a decade of walks, Lowe has marched to places like Washington D.C. & Chicago, but this year he chose to keep the effort local. He tells WTMJ the walk is about supporting families of victims as it is encouraging those who may have clues to solving crimes to speak up.

“That’s the message every year, to get people to cooperate if they know, if they have any information, to make sure we can get people off the street who are committing these violent acts,” Lowe said. “We can tell our families ‘I love you and I support you’ but if you get out here and support problems for innocent people we are going to strike against you and not support that. If people can start doing things like that better things will happen when it comes to progress in our community.”

If you’d like to participate in the Walk Against Violence you can do so by following this link.