MILWAUKEE — The arts are front and center across the greater Milwaukee area on the weekend of July 21, 2023. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area for the weekend, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

HIGHLIGHT EVANESCENT

RUNNING NOW THROUGH SATURDAY, JULY 22 — 325 E KILBOURNE AVE, MILWAUKEE

Great big bubbles downtown! Iridescent orbs have taken over the Peck Pavilion area next to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. It’s part of the free Rainbow Summer entertainment program at M-PAC and it’s called “Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanscent”.

Perfect photo opportunities around these mammoth inflatable bubbles that are covered in a special film that reflects color and reacts to sunlight. Enjoy the experience in the daytime or in the evening when the bubbles are lit up, plus nighttime performances. On Friday at 7 p.m., the band Eclipse plays Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album. Saturday is Family Night.

GALLERY NIGHT MKE

FRIDAY, JULY 21 AND SATURDAY, JULY 22 AT GALLERIES ACROSS MILWAUKEE

Gallery hop all around the city and enjoy — maybe even purchase — artworks created by our creative community in Milwaukee. Gallery Night MKE happens at galleries, hotels and restaurants on Friday night 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. and on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Stroll and shop at locations in Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, The Warehouse Art Museum in the Menomonee Valley, MIAD Gallery at The Ave on Wisconsin Avenue and at Milwaukee Area Technical College which features the Milwaukee PBS 65th Anniversary exhibit.

WAUKESHA COUNTY FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 23 AT WAUKESHA EXPO GROUNDS — 1000 NORTHVIEW RD., WAUKESHA

If you can’t wait until the Wisconsin State Fair next month to get your fair fix, head to the Waukesha County Fair. All the things you’ve come to expect at a county fair with livestock, rides and games, truck and tractor pulls, concerts, plus the All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning, Classic Car Show on Sunday afternoon.

MILWAUKEE AIR AND WATER SHOW

SATURDAY, JULY 22 & SUNDAY, JULY 23 AT BRADFORD BEACH – 2400 N LINCOLN MEMORIAL DR., MILWAUKEE

On the lake and in the sky, the free Milwaukee Air and Water Show, presented by Waterston Bank, returns. One of the top air shows in the Midwest that will start each day at 10 A.M. with the water show and the air show beginning at noon. Look for the Navy Blue Angels flying around 3 o’clock each day.

Female flyers in the air – Lieutenant Amanda Lee will be flying with the Blue Angels and pilot Susan Dacy will be flying her biplane “Big Red.”

It’s an appetizer to EAA Airventure Oshkosh which kicks off on July 24th.

