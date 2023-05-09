In an attempt to make Thursday night games more compelling, the NFL is implementing a flexible schedule for Thursday night football.

The new rule allows the NFL to shift Sunday afternoon games to Thursday night from weeks 14-17 with 15 days notice.

Ask any NFL player what they really think about Thursday Night Football, and they will tell you.

It stinks.

As much as the extended break on the other side is appreciated, no player wants to take the field with just three days separating games.

The product is already inferior and now, coaches may have to adjust their schedules on the fly to appease the NFL’s quest for ratings and dollars.

In addition, there’s no more equity with Thursday night football. It’s no longer something every team will do and is something teams will end up doing more than once.

While the viewing public at home may enjoy a more attractive match-up, what about those who plunk down thousands of dollars on airline tickets, hotel and game tickets for a road game? What happens to those fans when travel plans are flipped upside down because the NFL wants to shuffle the game deck?

Overall, Thursday night football is a mess. Now, it’s even more so.

I thought the NFL was concerned with player safety.

