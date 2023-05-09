The 14-year-old driver of a stolen Kia that crashed into a school bus outside Morse Middle School on May 1 has been arrested and criminally charged.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by our news partners at TMJ4 News, the teen has been charged with the following:

first-degree reckless injury

hit and run – great bodily harm

first degree recklessly endangering safety

2nd degree recklessly endangering safety

drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

The complaint says after the crash, a witness says the teen tried to drag his severely injured friend away from the scene. The friend was in the passenger seat when that side of the car slammed into the rear of the school bus. The witness also told police she yelled at the teen about trying to move him due to how badly he was hurt.

The complaint says the friend “remains in a medically induced coma” and “sustained a crushed skull, fractured arm, and a brain bleed.”

Police searched the teen’s home and in his closet, they found four handgun magazines and ammo – and in the basement, the clothes the teen was seen wearing in the video of the crash.

The crash happened outside Morse Middle School near 80th and Mill a little before 9 a.m. on May 1. In addition to the passenger, an 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to this arrest, MPD arrested four other teens connected to the incident.