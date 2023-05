Milwaukee Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating critically missing Brooklynn Harris.

Harris is described as a six-year-old black female, 3 feet and five inches, 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing is unknown.

Harris was last seen on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Lawrence Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.