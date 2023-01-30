Do you think this is easy? I know everyone is human, but officials have one of the hardest jobs on the planet, and they did not have a great weekend. We saw a botched final call between the Celtics and Lakers, and the controversies surrounding the AFC title game.

I know it’s easy to complain and blame an entire game on one call, but I promise you, you can rise above it. I’m not saying officials are perfect, or even instant replay for that matter, but let’s be honest: we get to look at bang-bang calls five times over in 4K resolution and super slo-mo.

On the sideline you get one view, full speed, and one chance. Make the call. Boom. Then get yelled at all night. Don’t like it? Try it yourself! The pool of available officials for WIAA events is down 30%. Go give it a shot, help the next generation of athletes, and learn about how brutal the most important job in sports really is.