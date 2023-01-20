Twenty years ago, Marquette men’s basketball was put back on the national map with a magical run to the final four.

As Verne Lundquist wrapped up his call of their win over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament he felt the need to remind the viewing audience that Marquette is located in Milwaukee.

Today, thanks in large part to Dwyane Wade, geographic reminders are no longer needed.

The college basketball world fell in love with Wade, and Wisconsin products Travis Diener, Steve Novak, Scott Merritt, Terry Sanders and Rob Jackson.

Wade secured his place as an NBA lottery pick with a magical triple double against perennial power, Kentucky.

But the real impact of that final four fun is far greater.

Without it, the Al McGuire Center doesn’t exist.

Without it, Shaka Smart is coaching somewhere else.

Perhaps the most significant outcome of the final four run twenty years ago…an invitation to the Big East Conference.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.