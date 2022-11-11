It may not have ended pretty, but former Packers Head Coach, Mike McCarthy should be honored during Sunday’s game between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

In the rich and storied history of the Packers, only one man has more wins as head coach…his name is on the stadium where the Packers play.

McCarthy’s 125 wins are more than Sherman, more than Holmgren and more than Lombardi.

McCarthy also presided over a team that brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown. During that 2010-2011 season, the Packers placed 25 players on injured reserve, and never lost by more than four points.

In a day where coaches are scooped up and spit out with regularity, McCarthy defied the odds lasting 13 seasons.

Mike McCarthy is a good football coach, and a good man. His name is on a street sign in Green Bay. He’s a tireless worker who did many a great thing for the franchise he cares deeply about.

If you’re at the game Sunday, I hope you choose to remember McCarthy with fondness and an appropriate ovation.

