All victims in the Hartland apartment fire sustained one gunshot wound each, according to Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko.

Six people were confirmed to have died in the incident. The victims were previously identified as 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys. The adults were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick

All six victims lived in the same unit.

Chief Misko also said police believe Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, and that a flammable liquid was found in the apartment in places it “would not normally be located.”

The fire happened around 5 a.m. at a four-family apartment complex on Mansfield Court on Friday, Oct. 21. Firefighters were met with a large fire and immediately began rescuing people from apartment units and balconies.

The Red Cross has assisted survivors and said 10 people, including five children, survived the fire from three separate units.