On the second day of training camp, Packers head Coach Matt LaFleur was asked a simple question: Will Aaron Rodgers play during the pre-season?

LaFleur was non-committal saying it’s up for discussion, and those discussions have not been had.

Rodgers will say that training camp – not the pre-season – is where the reps are more meaningful. During the pre-season, defenses are typically vanilla with little or no blitzing.

But LaFleur no doubt remembers what happened in week one of the 2021-22 season. A 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and the most lopsided loss in Rodgers’ brilliant career as a starter.

The Packers used the pre-season as a proving ground for players with two years’ experience or less. Roughly 30 of the Packers front line players watched snap after snap of the shortened three-game exhibition schedule.

When the regular season began, the Packers were embarrassed.

Time will tell what effect that game will have on LaFleur’s philosophy this time around.

My gut feeling is that LaFleur would prefer to have Rodgers play.

My gut feeling is that Rodgers would prefer not to.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.