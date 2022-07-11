Imagine a world where the home of the Packers is referred to anything other than ‘Lambeau Field’.

Let’s give this a shot: Welcome to Harley Davidson Stadium at Lambeau Field.

How long will the home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team be named after an Army base?

At what point will the Badgers host Purdue at Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium presented by Kwik Trip?

It seems inevitable, but the Packers have successfully eschewed corporate naming rights since 1957. Lambeau Field, Soldier Field and Paul Brown Stadium…there’s your list of stadiums void of a corporate label.

The Badgers have sidestepped corporate naming rights since 1917. Naming rights are less common in college football, but common enough.

The days of the generic County Stadium and a family gifting an arena to the city of Milwaukee are gone. Corporate dollars are critical for financial stability.

I’ve always questioned the return on investment for naming rights, but what cannot be denied is this: If the naming rights to Lambeau Field opened up, there would be a line of suitors.

To this point, the Packers aren’t interested in walking down that path. And that is to be commended.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.